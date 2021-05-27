Sanjana Sanghi’s “Pranayama Mornings” Begin With Meditation And Dog Therapy

A still from the video featuring Sanjana Sanghi.(Image courtesy: sanjanasanghi96 )

Actress Sanjana Sanghi, on Thursday, gave us a glimpse of her "pranayama mornings" as she shared a video clip on Instagram. The video consists of several pictures of the actress with her dog, Snoop. In one of the pictures, Sanjana Sanghi can be seen meditating as her pooch sits beside her and in other pictures, she can be seen chilling with the dog. In the caption of the post, the actress shared how her mornings begin with meditation and end with her dog. "Here's to pranayama mornings starting off just right. But ending even better. If we thought Simba plays hard to get, doggo Snoop's a whole league ahead," the 24-year-old actress wrote in the caption of the post. She added hashtags "#MediateEveryday #DoggoTherapy" to the caption. Fans of the actress dropped many comments on the post. "So beautiful mam," wrote a fan, while other one wrote: "Nice Pics."

Take a look at Sanjana Sanghi's post here:

On National Pet Day, the actress had introduced her Instafam to her other pet pooch Simba. She had shared two pictures of herself and her dog on Instagram. "Meet Simba, a legend. One of our precious 5. You've all met Snoop before. (And shall be introduced to all eventually) Lights up my life. Constantly plays hard to get. Knows he's way too special. Owns it," she wrote in the caption.

Sanjana Sanghi began her acting career as a child artist in Imtiaz Ali's Rockstar . She made her Bollywood debut with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's last film Dil Bechara last year. She garnered a lot of appreciation for her role in the film. She will next be seen in Kapil Verma's Om: The Battle Within co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur.