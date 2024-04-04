Sangeet Night: Taapsee Pannu And Sister Shagun Ruled The Dance Floor

Taapsee Pannu and her sister Shagun pictured together. (courtesy: varindertchawla)

Taapsee Pannu got married to her longtime boyfriend and Badminton player Mathias Boe in March. Maintaining a decade-long relationship with Mathias Boe away from the public eye, Taapsee Pannu continued her trend of secrecy even with her wedding. Several photos and videos from the wedding festivities have been doing the rounds on social media. After the wedding, a video from the couple's Sangeet ceremony captured the internet's attention. In the viral video, Taapsee Pannu, alongside her sister Shagun Pannu, stole the limelight with her energetic performance to the tunes of Bollywood classics. The Pannu sisters danced to the beats of Le Gayi from Dil Toh Pagal Hai. Shagun wore a baby blue lehenga while Taapsee was dressed in a baby pink pantsuit.

One of the viral videos from her wedding featured Taapsee walking down the aisle. She was dressed in a traditional red ensemble.

Viral wedding entry of Taapsee Pannu. Doesn't they look cute together? #TaapseePannupic.twitter.com/tG9ic7Xl5X — BOSS (@Dreamxsanju) April 4, 2024

In a recent interview with Elle, Taapsee Pannu opened up about her perspective on life and career. Speaking to Elle Magazine, she spoke about her decision to prioritise personal fulfillment over professional pursuits. Reflecting on the endless pursuit of success, Taapsee also opened up about the importance of finding joy beyond the confines of one's career. She said, "There will always be people around you who have more or less than you, and in the hustle to reach the top, we forget that there is no ‘top'. I've realised it is better to start enjoying life beyond my profession''.

''I'm okay with not becoming the biggest thing ever, but I want to make sure I live happily every day of my life,'' Taapsee Pannu added.