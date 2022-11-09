Samir Soni's Special Birthday Post For 'Fabulous Wife' Neelam Kothari

Samir Soni shared this picture. (courtesy: samirsoni123)

Neelam Kothari, who is celebrating her 53rd birthday today (November 9), received an adorable wish from her husband and actor Samir Soni. He shared a collage of five cute pictures on his Instagram handle along with a sweet note wishing thanking his "fabulous wife" Neelam for being his "window to the world". He wrote, "Happy birthday "fabulous wife", thank you for being my window to the world and the heart and strength of our family. Lots of love hubby and Ahana," followed by heart emoticons. The images are from their vacation. On seeing the post, the Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives star replied, "Thank you my love"

Soon after Samir Soni shared the post, actor Sourabh Raaj Jain commented, "Wishing her a very happy birthday," while fans dropped heart and cake emoticons.

Neelam Kothari's BFFs and her Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives co-stars Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh and Bhavana Pandey also wished her with adorable throwbacks. Check out the posts below:

Coming back to Neelam Kothari and Samir Soni, the couple got married in 2011 after dating for several years. In 2013, they adopted a daughter and named her Ahana.

Neelam Kothari is a well-known actress who featured in films such as Hum Saath Saath Hain, Ilzaam, Zakham, Sindoor and Love 86, to name a few. After 2001, Neelam Kothari returned to the acting world in 2020 with Netflix's web series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, co-starring her BFFs Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh and Bhavana Pandey. Apart from being an actress, Neelam is a jewellery designer and owns a brand named Neelam Kothari Fine Jewels.