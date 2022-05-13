Another Day, Another Post Of Samantha Ruth Prabhu Killing It In The Gym

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's love for all things fitness and health is well-known. The actress, who is admired for her super-fit physique, believes in a healthy diet with adequate exercise. She is also vocal about the amount of effort she puts into being the healthiest version of herself. Adding to the list of several photos and videos of Samantha at the gym, the star has now shared a clip on Instagram Stories. The actress is currently in Kashmir shooting for her next project with Vijay Deverakonda. But that does not mean she has taken a break from her workout routine, Samantha wrote in the clip.

Sharing a video of her lifting weights with her trainer by her side, Samantha Ruth Prabhu said, “Early mornings with the A team, Aman Karani, Junaid Shaikh. Wherever I go…No escaping these crazies,” with a facepalm emoji.

Screenshot of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Instagram story.

On Thursday, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a stunning black and white photo. In it, she is seen sitting on a chair amid what appears to be a pine forest in Pahalgam, where the team is shooting for the film tentatively titled VD11. Sharing the image, she said, “Solitude,” with a heart emoji.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu also celebrated her birthday on the sets of the film. Her co-star Vijay Deverakonda and the team surprised her on set, in between what was a “fake scene”, much to the delight of the star. Sharing a video of the surprise and thanking the team, she wrote, “The sweetest surprise. It was freezing and we had a lot of work to do. But that didn't stop these scamsters from pulling off this elaborate surprise.

Thank you.”

On the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently basking in all the love coming her way for her role in the film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The actress shared a picture of her character Khatija and said, “Khatija. Thank you Vignesh Shivan for letting me have fun with the role. Comedy is my favourite genre and it's always extra special when I get to play a role that allows me to be who I truly am (aka the funny girl). You delivered more than you promised and I will always be grateful. Thank you.”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has a bunch of exciting new projects coming up including the mythological drama Shaakuntalam with Dev Mohan and the science fiction thriller Yashoda with Unni Mukundan and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar.