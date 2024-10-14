Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Loud Shout Out To "Tigress" Alia Bhatt's <i>Jigra</i>: "The Brave Choices You Make"

Advertisement

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Loud Shout Out To "Tigress" Alia Bhatt's Jigra: "The Brave Choices You Make"

Jigra has been directed by Vasan Bala

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Loud Shout Out To "Tigress" Alia Bhatt's Jigra: "The Brave Choices You Make"
Alia Bhatt in the trailer. (courtesy: YouTube)
New Delhi:

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was all praise about Alia Bhatt's new venture Jigra. Samnatha shared a film poster and wrote in details about her take on the film on her Instagram stories. Samantha called Alia  "tigress" and she wrote, "Alia, you tigress! A performance so fiesty and throbbing with life that I couldn't take my eyes off you! The brave choices you make... the standards you set for yourself. Keep inspiring!" For the director Vasan Bala, Samantha wrote, "You've made a film so unique and you've really pushed the envelope with how to present a female lead! Thank you! Still tripping on the vibe of your film." Take a look at the entire post here:

Ahead of the film's release, Alia Bhatt met Samantha at a promotional event in Hyderabad. Their warm exchange won the hearts of the Internet. Sharing pictures from the event, Alia wrote, "Unforgettable memories from last night. So grateful to @trivikramcelluloid sir and @samantharuthprabhuoffl for supporting Jigra. Your presence truly means the world. @ranadaggubati and @asiansureshentertainment, thank you for taking this step to release Jigra in Telugu, I'm very excited for it. Really missed my RRR family, @ssrajamouli sir, @jrntr @alwaysramcharan and @sskarthikeya - thank you for introducing me to Telugu cinema.Signing off from team Jigra, #2DaysToGo. Thank you Hyderabad, you were absolutely fantastic!" Take a look:

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film 3 stars and wrote, "Alia Bhatt has better performances and more rounded characters behind her, but the role of Satyabhama Anand is unique. And not just in the context of her individual oeuvre. She delivers a solid and convincing star turn as a "hero" who defies ingrained gender perceptions and parameters."

Jigra, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Alia Bhatt
