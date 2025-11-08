Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shares Loved-Up Pic With Rumoured Boyfriend Raj Nidimoru: "This Is Just The Beginning"

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is rumoured to be dating The Family Man director Raj Nidimoru for quite some time now. While neither of them has officially confirmed nor denied the relationship, the two are often seen spending time together. Time and again, Samantha's social media posts have also fuelled the romance speculations.

In her latest Instagram entry, the actress shared a series of pictures from the launch of her new perfume brand. However, it was her photo with her long-rumoured beau that stole all the attention.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was seen dressed in a daring lace bralette and high-waist pants, while Raj wore a navy blue jacket paired with a black T-shirt. The actress stood close to Raj with her arms around him as he held her by the waist. In other images from the event, she posed with fellow attendees while Raj stood behind her. Tamannaah Bhatia was also seen in one of the pictures.

In the caption, Samantha wrote, “Surrounded by friends and family. Over the last year and a half, I've taken some of the boldest steps in my career. Taking risks, trusting my intuition, and learning as I go. Today, I'm celebrating the small wins. I'm so grateful to be working with some of the brightest, hardest-working, and most authentic people I've met. With a lot of faith, I know this is just the beginning."

Rumours of Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru's relationship began back in February when the actress shared several pictures from the World Pickleball League match on Instagram. Samantha owns the pickleball team Chennai Super Champs. In one of the images, she was seen holding hands with Raj.

During the promotions of her maiden production venture Subham, Samantha again shared a bunch of photos on Instagram. One of them showed her clicking a selfie with the filmmaker, while another featured a solo photo of Raj.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was previously married to actor Naga Chaitanya. The couple announced their divorce in 2021. Naga Chaitanya later married Sobhita Dhulipala in December last year.