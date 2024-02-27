Samantha Ruth Prabhu Learns All About Detoxing In New Podcast Episode

Samantha shared this image. (courtesy: SamanthaRuthPrabhu)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a teaser from an upcoming episode of her new health podcast show. In this episode, Samantha will talk about detoxification and gut health with wellness coach and nutritionist Alkesh Sharotri. The video begins with Alkesh Sharotri debunking misconceptions about detoxification. He says, "Detoxfication is really misunderstood in today's time. Detoxification is somthing we feel we have to do externally or someting extra we need to do in order to detoxify. The biggest thing that facilitates detox is the colon and the gut." After listening to his words, Samantha says in the video, "I just understood and was just introduced to the concept of gut microbiome and how important it is, and how horribly we have been taking care of our gut."

Samantha wrote in the caption, "Ep-02 Detox Pathways Out on the 29th!" Take a look at what she posted:

A couple of weeks back, Samantha introduced her viewers to the goals and roadmap of her new initiative. Sharing the teaser of the first episode, Samantha wrote, "Let's take 20... to talk about health. First video out on February 19 #TAKE20 With Sam & Alkesh." She said in the video, "Take 20 is our effort to bring you high quality wellness related content that you can relate to and apply to your everyday life."

A few days back, Samantha Ruth Prabhu announced on Instagram that she was returning to work with a health podcast show after a seven-month break.The 36-year-old actor shared a video on her Instagram story announcing her comeback. In the video, she was heard saying, "I am going back to work, finally. But apart from that, in the meantime, I was completely jobless. But, I am doing something fun with a friend. It's a health podcast."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was last seen in the film Kushi alongside Vijay Deverakonda.