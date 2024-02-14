Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shares Teaser Of Health Podcast: 'Lets Take 20...To Talk About Health'

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Kushi star Samantha Ruth Prabhu, in her latest post, gave us a sneak peek into her newly launched health podcast. On Wednesday, the actress shared a snippet from the first session in which she can be seen giving an introduction about the goals and values of Take20, her new podcast initiative. In the teaser video posted on her timeline, we can see the actress having a chat with wellness coach and nutritionist, Alkesh Sharotri. Samantha Ruth Parbhu's video begins on this note, "Take 20 is our effort to bring you high quality wellness related content that you can relate to and apply to your everyday life." Samantha captioned the post as, "Let's take 20… to talk about health. First video out on February 19 #TAKE20 With Sam & Alkesh."

Take a look at Samantha Ruth Prabhu's full video below:

A few days back, Samantha Ruth Prabhu announced on Instagram that she returning to work after a seven-month hiatus and this time with a health podcast. On Saturday, the 36-year-old actor shared a video on her Instagram Story announcing her comeback. In the video, she was heard saying, "I am going back to work, finally. But apart from that, in the meantime, I was completely jobless. But, I am doing something fun with a friend. It's a health podcast."

"It is quite unexpected, but it is something that I really love, and something I am extremely passionate about," Samantha continued in the clip.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who was last seen in the film Kushi alongside Vijay Deverakonda, also announced through her latetst video that her the health podcast will be released on February 19.