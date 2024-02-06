Salman Khan's Pics With Fans Are Viral And How. The Reason - His Drastic Physical Transformation

Salman Khan with fan. (courtesy: Iftykhan15)

Salman Khan is trending a great deal for his new photos shared by a few fans on X (earlier known as Twitter). The pictures feature the superstar posing with a fan at his Mumbai residence Galaxy Apartment. Some of the clicks also feature his father and veteran writer Salim Khan. Salman Khan's jaw-dropping physical transformation in the pictures eclipsed everything else. "Bhai always fit and fine," commented a user on the post. "Looking so fit. Megastar Salman Khan today," the fan club captioned the post on X. Reportedly, Salman Khan will be next seen in director Vishnuvardhan's upcoming film The Bull.

Check out the viral pictures of Salman Khan with fans here:

Speaking of the viral photos, at the Joy Awards in Riyadh this year, Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt shared the frame with legendary actor Anthony Hopkins. They were joined by Mark Wahlberg, Kevin Costner, Eva Longoria, Jean Reno, Anthony Anderson, Sam Worthington, Zack Snyder, Doug Liman, Tyson Fury, John Cena, Francis Ngannou and Georgina Rodriiguez. Phew! ICYMI, check out the viral photo here:

Salman Khan was last seen in Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi last year. The film was directed by Maneesh Sharma. The actor also made a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan last year.

Last year, the actor also starred in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Salman Khan was seen as the host for the 17th season of the TV reality show Bigg Boss, which was won by Munawar Faruqui.