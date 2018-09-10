Salman Khan's Paint Date With Nephew Ahil Is Winning The Internet

Salman Khan and Ahil during their paint session. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

A video of Salman Khan and his nephew Ahil making a painting on canvas together will brighten up your day for sure. Ahil's mother Arpita Khan Sharma shared the aforementioned adorable video with her Instfam and it has over 1.5 lakh views and several comments. "Ahil's first painting on canvas escapade with mamu," she captioned the post. In the video, Salman Khan can be seen instructing Ahil (covered in paint) to move on the canvas. At one point in the video, Salman Khan rolls on the floor asking Ahil to mimic him, which is easily the cutest moment in the clip. Ahil obeys his mamu resulting in his hilarious expressions and a fine art work.

Watch Salman Khan and Ahil Sharma play with colours:

If not in films, Salman Khan could have been a full time painter. The 52-year-old actor has made several paintings, some of which were auctioned and many of which he gifted his colleagues. In 2015, Salman Khan gifted Kareena Kapoor a painting, which he made while filming Bajrangi Bhaijaan with her.

Salman Khan's upcoming project is Loveratri (as producer), which marks the Bollywood debut of his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma and actress Warina Hussain. Aayush read several scripts before choosing Loveratri as his debut project. Loveratri, directed by Abhiraj Minawala, is expected to open in theatres on October 5. Aayush's father is a politician based out of Mandi. Arpita married Aayush in November 2014 and Ahil was born in March 2016.

Arpita's social media posts frequently feature Ahil with his mamu Salman, who clearly dotes on the little fellow. As a baby, Ahil was allowed to nibble on Salman's signature bracelet and last year, he sort of co-hosted a segment of Bigg Boss with Salman.

Here are some pictures and videos of Ahil with his mamu: