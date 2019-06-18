Salman Khan's Intense Workout Has The Most Hilarious Caption

Salman Khan in a still from the video. (Image courtesy: beingsalmankhan)

Highlights Salman can be seen working out with two of his security personnel Salman's video has over 30 lakh views on Instagram Salman Khan was last seen in Bharat

Anyone who happens to be an avid Salman Khan follower would know that the actor loves to work out and he frequently delights his fans with pictures and videos pertaining to fitness. However, in his latest Instagram entry, the actor takes fitness to a whole new level altogether. For those who are wondering what makes this video an exception, we must tell them that in the video, the 53-year-old actor can be seen pushing weights with his legs as two of his security personnel are seated on the slab. Salman added his cheeky humour to the post and he wrote: "After experiencing the highs and lows my security has finally realised how secure they are with me. Haha!"

Salman Khan's post received over 30 lakh views on Instagram. That doesn't come as much of a surprise to us, keeping into consideration the actor's massive popularity on social media and otherwise. The comments on Salman's post were equally interesting. "Bhai tere jasa na koi hai na koi hoga," wrote a fan. "Superb," commented another fan. Take a look at Salman Khan's video here:

Here are some more adrenaline-laced videos shared by the actor on Instagram profile. Take a look, you can thank us later:

Salman Khan is currently basking in the success of his recently-released film Bharat. Salman's line-up of films includes Dabangg 3, co-starring Sonakshi Sinha and Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed Inshallah, in which he will be seen sharing screen space with Alia Bhatt. Besides Bollywood films, the actor will also be producing the ninth season of the television dance reality show Nach Baliye.