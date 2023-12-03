Salman Khan Was At Dabangg Choreographer Mudassar Khan's Wedding. Video Inside

Still from a video posted on Instagram. (courtesy: beingmudassarkhan)

Bollywood choreographer Mudassar Khan, who recently got married to his girlfriend Riya Kishanchandani, was left pleasantly surprised when superstar Salman Khan attended his wedding to shower his blessings upon the newly married couple. A video reshared by the choreographer shows the Tiger 3 star greeting the couple and also hugging Mudassar Khan. In the video, Salman is seen wearing the black colour outfit. Mudassar Khan shared the video on his Instagram stories and wrote, “The moment which will stay forever in my heart.” For the unversed, Mudassar Khan has worked with Salman Khan in films like Dabangg, Bodyguard, Ready and more.

Mudassar Khan shared his wedding pictures on Instagram and wrote, “Alhumdulillah, Married, to the most beautiful person in the world. @riya_kishanchandani. Thank you to both of our families for all the support and love from all of our friends and loved ones. Dua mein yaad rakhna..”

A few days back, Salman Khan, who recently delivered a box office hit with Tiger 3, celebrated his dad Salim Khan's 89th birthday. Salim Khan's daughter Arpita Khan shared an inside picture from the celebrations. In the picture, Salim Khan, his first wife Salma Khan, Helen, Sohail Khan's elder son Nirvan, Arbaaz Khan's son Arhaan can be seen seated in the first row. In the second row, Salman Khan can be seen posing with brothers Arbaaz and Sohail, sisters Alvira, Arpita and brothers-in-law Atul Agnihotri and Aayush Sharma. Arpita-Aayush's children Ahil and Ayat can also be spotted in the picture. Arpita Khan wrote in the caption, "Happy 89th birthday Dad."

Salman Khan wished his father with a heartwarming note. Salman Khan shared a picture with his father in which they can be seen relaxing in a garden-like area. The father and son can be seen wearing similar coloured shirts as well. Salman Khan wrote in the caption, "Happy Birthday My Tiger." Salman Khan's third film of the Tiger franchise Tiger 3 is running in theatres and the film already crossed the ₹ 250 crore mark at the box office. It's not difficult to understand that Salman who plays the character of Tiger on-screen looks up to his father and calls him "My Tiger" in the caption. Cricketer Harbhajan Singh wrote in the comments section, "Happy Birthday." Sarod player Amaan Ali Khan wrote, "Precious moments." Take a look at the post here:

Salman Khan was last seen in Tiger 3. The first film Ek Tha Tiger released in 2012 and was directed by Kabir Khan. The second film of the franchise Tiger Zinda Hai released in 2017. It was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.