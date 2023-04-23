Salman Khan Shares Gratitude Note For Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan's Success - 'Thank You, Really Appreciate It'

Image was shared by Salman Khan.(courtesy: beingsalmankhan)

Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is witnessing a tremendous growth at the box office. The movie on Saturday earned ₹ 25.75 crore, tweeted trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Thanking his fans for showering him and the entire cast and crew of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, with so much love, Salman Khan on Sunday shared a picture of himself alongside a heartfelt note of gratitude. The superstar wrote, "Thank u for all your love n support. Thank u, really appreciate it #KBKJ."

Take a look at the post here:

Meanwhile, Kisi Ka Bhai Kis Ki Jaan's two days earring now stands at ₹ 4.56 crore. On the first day, the movie earned only ₹ 15.81 crore. "#SalmanKhan's superstardom is on display as #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan witnesses remarkable growth on Day 2 [#Eid]... Biz escalates across the board... #SalmanKhan + #Eid = (fire emoticons)... Fri 15.81 cr, Sat 25.75 cr. Total: ₹ 41.56 cr. #India biz," tweeted a trade analyst.Taran Adarsh added, "The lukewarm biz at metros on Day 1 was worrisome, but the jump on Day 2 must've come as a big relief for its investors... However, it's the mass belt that has gone on an overdrive on Day 2, which means that the film should enjoy strong innings in those sectors in days to come. #KBKJ growth / decline... Sat [growth]: 62.87%."

Read the tweet below:

#SalmanKhan's superstardom is on display as #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan witnesses remarkable growth on Day 2 [#Eid]… Biz escalates across the board… #SalmanKhan + #Eid = 🔥🔥🔥… Fri 15.81 cr, Sat 25.75 cr. Total: ₹ 41.56 cr. #India biz.



The lukewarm biz at metros on Day 1 was… pic.twitter.com/q9S4q1XFGo — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 23, 2023

Film critic Saibal Chatterjee in his review for NDTV gave 1 star out of 5 and wrote, "Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is a travesty of gigantic proportions no matter what geography you belong to, what history you believe in and what you think cinema should be. A bad film is a bad film. KKBKKJ is beyond bad."

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, directed by Farhad Samji, also stars Venkatesh, Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav, Siddharth Nigam, Bhumika Chawla, Jassie Gill and Palak Tiwari.