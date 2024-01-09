Salman Khan Spotted At Airport With Tight Security Amid Trespassing Scare At His Farmhouse

Salman Khan waved at the shutterbugs.

Superstar Salman Khan, on Tuesday, was seen exiting the Mumbai Airport amid heightened security and cheers from fans and paparazzi who had gathered to see him. Also present with Salman Khan was the superstar's trusted personal bodyguard Shera and other security personnel. Salman Khan, flanked by guards on all sides, left the airport in a car waiting for him. The enhanced security measures around the actor come as no surprise given that two men are currently in police custody for illegally entering Salman Khan's farmhouse in Panvel. As per the police department, the incident occurred on January 4 and both men had travelled to Mumbai from other states to see Salman Khan. Take a look at the pictures here:

Both accused have been charged for trespassing and arrested for attempting to enter the farmhouse by climbing a tree adjacent to the boundary fence. When questioned, the two gave fake names and Aadhaar cards, police said.

Such incidents take on a different hue when actor Salman Khan is concerned as he has been at the receiving end of threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi Gang. In light of this, he was also provided Y+ security cover last year.

In May, 2023, National Investigation Agency stated that Salman Khan topped the list of 10 main targets that jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi planned to eliminate, as per Bishnoi's confession to the agency. As per the NIA, Lawrence Bishnoi claimed that in 1998, Salman Khan allegedly hunted the black buck, an animal considered sacred by the Bishnoi community. In response to the perceived disrespect to the community's sentiments, the gangster wanted to attack the actor.

On the work front, Salman Khan was last seen in the blockbuster Tiger 3 with frequent collaborator Katrina Kaif. The actor also made a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan early last year, much to the delight of fans of both superstars. Salman Khan is currently also hosting the hit reality show Bigg Boss 17.