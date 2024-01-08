Security Scare At Salman Khan's Panvel Farmhouse, 2 Arrested With Fake IDs

Two people have been arrested for trying to enter Bollywood actor Salman Khan's farmhouse in Panvel. Cops said that both of the people were from other states and had come to Mumbai to see film stars. The incident took place on January 4.

Both the accused, Ajesh Kumar Omprakash Gill and Gurusevak Singh Tejsing, have been charged for trespassing and are currently in police custody.

They tried to enter Salman's farmhouse climbing a tree adjacent to the boundary fence.

"A case has been registered at Panvel Rural Police Station against two people for trying to enter Salman Khan's Arpita Farm House in Waze, New Panvel. Further investigation is being done," says Inspector Anil Patil.

When caught, the accused told security guards that they wanted to meet Salman Khan as they were his fans. But they gave fake names and Aadhaar cards when asked for them.

Salman was provided Y+ security cover last year following threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi Gang.

In March 2023, the actor had received a threat mail from the gang. Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, currently in a Punjab jail, is the alleged mastermind behind the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala.

The threat mail said that Goldy Brar - a Canada-based gangster and close associate of Lawrence Bishnoi – wanted to talk to the actor.