Salman Khan Schools Paparazzi Crowding Mother Salma At Sohail's Birthday Bash: "Peeche Hato Sab"

Salman Khan pictured at Sohail Khan's birthday party.

Salman Khan and family attended the birthday party hosted by Sohail Khan last night in Mumbai. As Salman Khan was escorting his mother Salma Khan to her car, the paparazzi started photographing them incessantly. An angry Salman Khan schooled the paparazzi and asked the lensmen to move away. "Peeche hato sab (move away everyone)," said Salman Khan. Meanwhile, the guest list at the party included mostly members of the family and a few close friends. Among them were Salim Khan, Helen, Arbaaz, Arpita Khan Sharma, Aayush Sharma, Ayan and Ahil, Alvira along with Atul Agnihotri and Alizeh. Genelia D'Souza and Riteish Deshmukh were also clicked at the party.

Speaking of the birthday boy, Sohail Khan has featured in films like Maine Dil Tujhko Diya, Lakeer - Forbidden Lines, Krishna Cottage, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?Fight Club - Members Only, Heroes, Hello, Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na, God Tussi Great Ho, Tubelight, to name a few.

In terms of work, Salman Khan had two releases this year - He first starred in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan alongside Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Bhumika Chawla, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Vijender Singh, Raghav Juyal and Jassie Gill. The film was directed by Farhad Samji. His second release of the year was Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. The film was directed by Maneesh Sharma.

The actor also made a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan earlier this year. Salman Khan also returned as the host for the 17th season of the TV realty show Bigg Boss. He had also announced the second installment of Bajrangi Bahaijaan. The actor will also be seen in Kick 2.