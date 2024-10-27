Salman Khan Announces <i>Da-Bangg The Tour - Reloaded</i> In Dubai

Dubai, get ready! Salman Khan is gearing up to mesmerise his millions of fans with a spectacular performance in the stunning city. The superstar will head to Dubai in December for Da-Bangg The Tour - Reloaded. This four-hour event, scheduled for December 7, promises an exciting mix of dance, music, and comedy. Alongside Salman, the lineup includes Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonakshi Sinha, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani, Prabhu Deva, Sunil Grover, Aastha Gill and Maniesh Paul, all set to entertain the audience with their performances. “DUBAI, get ready for DA-BANGG THE TOUR—RELOADED on 7th December 2024,” read Salman's caption alongside his post.

The organizers of Da-Bangg The Tour - Reloaded also shared a special post on Instagram. In the video, fans can hear Salman Khan's voiceover in the background. He says, “Swagat toh karo humara” (Please welcome us). This is followed by a line from his famous song Hud Hud Dabangg, sung by Sukhwinder Singh and Wajid Ali.

“It's Happening, Dubai! Salman Khan and an all-star lineup featuring Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonakshi Sinha, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani, Prabhu Deva, Sunil Grover, Aastha Gill, and Maniesh Paul are bringing the heat to Dubai Harbour this December 7 with Da-Bangg Reloaded! This isn't just a concert—it's a Bollywood celebration that will light up the stage like never before!” read the caption.

This would not be Salman Khan's first trip to Dubai in 2024. In April, the superstar was seen alongside Sanjay Dutt's son, Shahraan, at another event in the city. Salman flew to Dubai to attend the India vs. Pakistan Karate Combat 45 match, accompanied by Shahraan and singer Abdu Rozik. After Pakistan defeated India 2-1, the captain of the Pakistani team, Shahzaib Rind, shared a video on Instagram where he shook hands and interacted with the actor. Sharing it, Shahzaib wrote in the caption, “Salman Khan it was an honour to fight in-front of you boss watching you since childhood. Love you bhaijan.”

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is currently busy hosting the 18th season of the popular reality show Bigg Boss. The current season features a diverse lineup of contestants, including Vivian Dsena, Rajat Dalal, Shilpa Shirodkar, Avinash Mishra and Arfeen Khan. The show airs on Colors TV.