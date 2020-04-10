Salman Khan Had Breakfast With His Horse - True Story. Guess What They Ate?

Salman Khan and his horse in a still from the clip. (Image courtesy: beingsalmankhan )

Highlights Salman Khan shared a video on Friday

The video also features his horse

Salman is currently staying in his Panvel farmhouse

Salman Khan, who is currently staying in his Panvel farmhouse, had breakfast with his "love" on Friday. If you are wondering who the actor's new-found love is, it's his horse. The actor shared a video of himself enjoying breakfast with his horse at his farmhouse and in the clip, he can be seen munching on some greens before feeding them to the horse. Salman captioned the post, "Breakfast with my love." The video of the actor eating greens is going crazy viral on social media. Within a couple of hours, fans flooded Salman Khan's post with ROFL comments such as, "healthy breakfast in times of struggle" and "detox kar rahe ho, bhaijaan." One of the fans wrote: "Hahaha, the cutest video on the Internet today."

Here's the post we are talking about:

Salman Khan moved to his farmhouse amid the coronavirus outbreak and extended his stay due to the lockdown. Recently, he posted pictures of empty mosque and graveyard and thanked his fans for staying at their homes to fight the coronavirus. "Wah! Thank you for listening and understanding the gravity of this situation the country is in. God bless and protect each and everyone," he wrote.

In one of his previous posts, Salman Khan shared his lockdown experience. He posted a video, in which he could be heard saying: "Maine apne father ko teen hafte se nahi dekha kyunki hum log yahan par hain aur wo akele ghar par hain (I have not seen my father since three weeks. We are here and he is alone at home)." The clip also featured Salman's nephew Nirvaan.

On the work front, Salman Khan's upcoming films are Radhe and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.