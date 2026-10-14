Salman Khan Calls Ranveer Singh A "Very Secure" Actor, Praises His <i>Dhurandhar</i> Performance

Salman Khan has praised Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh for their performances in Animal and the Dhurandhar franchise, respectively.

Salman Khan On Dhurandhar And Animal

The actor appeared on the opening episode of Koffee With Karan Season 9, which premiered on JioHotstar on Wednesday. During the rapid-fire round, Karisma Kapoor made a special appearance and asked Salman and host Karan Johar a series of questions.

One of her questions for Salman was about which performance had made a greater impact on him: Ranbir Kapoor in Animal or Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar.

Salman refused to pick a winner, explaining that the performances were different and could not be compared.

"Two different kinds of performance. You cannot compare any of them," he said.

When Karisma suggested that he was being diplomatic, Salman disagreed and went on to explain what made both actors stand out.

"It is not diplomatic at all. Both are fantastic actors. One has got a tremendous amount of energy. One has got a tremendous amount of intensity. Both have different styles of acting."

Salman also singled out Ranveer's performance in Dhurandhar, pointing out that the actor had to hold back his usual energy to suit the character.

"Especially for Ranveer in Dhurandhar, he had to control all his energy. He does everything larger than life, and he had to control that big time. For an actor, that's a huge amount of insecurity that he did not have in the film. He is very secure as an actor and in that role in Dhurandhar."

About Animal And Dhurandhar

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal was released in theatres on December 1, 2023. The film follows Ranvijay Singh, played by Ranbir Kapoor, whose complicated relationship with his father, Balbir Singh (Anil Kapoor), has a major influence on his life and choices.

The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol and Triptii Dimri.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh plays Jaskirat Singh Rangi, who operates under the alias Hamza Ali Mazari, in Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar franchise. The spy thriller follows his undercover mission into Karachi's criminal underworld, where he works to infiltrate powerful networks.

The first film, Dhurandhar, was released on December 5, 2025. It centres on Intelligence Bureau chief Ajay Sanyal recruiting a young man from Pathankot for a deep-cover mission.

The sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, released on March 19, 2026. It follows Jaskirat's further rise within Pakistani syndicates as he pursues revenge while facing wider national security threats.

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