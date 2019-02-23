Salman Khan And Sanjay Leela Bhansali Reunite, 19 Years After Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali have worked together in three films.

Highlights "Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Salman reunite after 19 years:" Taran Adarsh The film will reportedly be a love story The film is expected to go on floors soon

Salman Khan and filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali are all set to reunite for a project, after nineteen long years, reports Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Yes, you read that right! On Friday, Taran Adarsh announced the news on social media and revealed that the film will be a love story and that it is expected to go on floors soon and we couldn't be more excited. Here's what Taran Adarsh tweeted: "Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Salman Khan reunite after 19 years for a love story... The film is set to go on floors soon." Sanjay Leela Bhansali has previously worked with Salman in the 1999 hit film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, which also starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Take a look at Taran Adarsh's tweet here:

#BreakingNews: Sanjay Leela Bhansali & Salman Khan reunite after 19 year for a love story... The film is set to go on floors soon. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 23, 2019

Besides Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Salman and Mr Bhansali have also worked together in the 1996 film Khamoshi: The Musical, which also featured Manisha Koirala and Nana Patekar. The Bharat actor also made a special appearance in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed 2007 film Saawariya, which marked the Bollywood debuts of Sonam Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's last directorial project was the 2018 film "Padmaavat," starring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor, while Salman Khan was last seen in Remo D'Souza's Race 3.

Salman Khan is currently filming Ali Abaas Zafar's Bharat, co-starring Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Disha Patani and comedian Sunil Grover. The film is slated to release on Eid this year. He has recently produced Nitin Kakkar's Notebook, which marks the Bollywood debut of Pranutan and Zaheer Iqbal.