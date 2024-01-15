Salaar Box Office Collection Day 24: There Is No Stopping This Prabhas Film

Image was shared on X. (courtesy: Box_Office_BO)

Salaar, directed by Prashanth Neel, has taken the box office by storm. The film headlined by Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran as Deva and Vardha respectively, is a tale of friends-turned-foes. The basic premise is the power struggle in the fictional city-state of Khansaar. Despite going head-to-head at the box office with Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki in theatres, Salaar has managed to break records domestically and globally. As per Sacnilk, on day 24 of its release, Salaar has managed to make ₹90 lakh in India [across all languages]. With this, the total domestic box office earnings have touched ₹403.85 cr. Salaar boasts a star-studded ensemble cast including Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Bobby Simha, and Tinnu Anand, among others.



Earlier this month, the team of Salaar hosted a success party, celebrating the film's great run. Hombale Film, which backed the film, and the official Salaar page collectively shared several pictures featuring director Prashanth Neel, Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and other stars from the movie. The caption of the post read, "The blockbuster success calls for a BLOCKBUSTER CELEBRATION!"

About Salaar releasing a day after Dunki, Prithviraj Sukumaran had said, “It's a holiday season and we are all film lovers, we're getting to see a Rajkumar Hirani- Shah Rukh Khan's film and a Prashanth Neel-Prabhas film; we all should be celebrating. I am so excited, I am going to watch both films first day. It's a holiday season and film lovers have two great films to watch. What a fantastic sign-off for a grand 2023 it would be if both the films go on to become blockbusters which I am sure they both will. I am looking forward to it.”



Prithviraj will be seen soon in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, The Goat Life and Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil. Meanwhile, Prabhas will star in The Raja Saab and Kalki 2898 AD.