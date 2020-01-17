Saif Ali Khan Was Asked About Going To A Pub With Sons Taimur And Ibrahim. Wait, What?

Saif Ali Khan with Ibrahim, Taimur and Sara in Mumbai (courtesy iakpataudiworld)

Saif Ali Khan is trending again. Not because of the Jawaani Jaaneman trailer but because of something he said at the trailer launch. The 49-year-old actor was asked by a reporter about "going to a club or apub with Taimur or Ibrahim." We guess what the question meant was what would Saif do if he ever bumps into Ibrahim or Taimur at a club. Given the fact that Taimur just celebrated his third birthday, it was only natural that Saif couldn't help crack a joke. "Taimur and I often go to the same club. And we often like the same girl. But then I pick him up and send him home," Saif Ali Khan says in a Planet Bollywood video by Zoom. With his response, Saif sent the audience into a fit of laughter.

Talking about the possibility of a chance-meeting with his elder son Ibrahim, 19, at a pub, Saif Ali Khan said: "He is a bit bigger than me. So, I don't know if I can do that. So, you know, it balances it out. I think I will leave girls in pubs to Ibrahim and stay home and read to Taimur. I'm an old man now. I'm just pretending to be cool."

Ibrahim and actress Sara Ali Khan are Saif's kids with first wife Amrita Singh. Taimur was born to Saif and Kareena in December 2016.

Saif Ali Khan was being questioned about being a father in real-life in connection with his upcoming movie Jawaani Jaaneman. Saif co-stars with Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaia Furniturewalla, who is making her Bollywood debut with the movie. Saif plays Alaia's father in the movie. Saif, who has been cast as a middle aged-bachelor, discovers he has a daughter with of his many affairs, some two decades later.

Directed by Nitin Kakkar, Jawaani Jaaneman hits screens on January 31.