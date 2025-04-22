Saif Ali Khan Buys "Second Home" in Qatar Three Months After Knife Attack: "Felt Like Home Away From Home"

Saif Ali Khan has bought a lavish property at the St Regis Marsa Arabia Island, The Pearl, Doha, Qatar. At a press event hosted by Alfardan Group, the Jewel Thief actor broke the news and talked about the property in detail.

He said staying at the new abode feels like "home away from home" and he feels safe over there.

"I had gone there to do some work, and I was shooting for something, and I stayed at the property, and I thought it was amazing, and there was something about the mixture of privacy and luxury that I really liked. And again, it was things like food and the way the menu was curated and various things like this. I mean, literally in a nutshell, it felt like home away from home, so that made it very easy. The main thing really is that it's peaceful and secluded if that's the kind of thing you are looking for," Saif added why he chose the property.

Saif also revealed he's waiting to take his two sons (Taimur, Jeh) to that property. Saif also spoke about the comfort, the beauty and the aesthetics of the place.

"Think of a holiday home or a second home. There are a few things I think of. One is that it's not very far away and it's easily accessible. And then the other thing is, the most important thing is that it's very safe and it feels very good to be there. And the concept of an island within an island is also very luxurious and beautiful, and it's just a really lovely place to live. And the feeling you get when you're there is the important thing, and the views, and the food, and the kind of lifestyle, and the pace of living, and these are a few of the things that led to my decision," he said.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor have properties in London and Gstaad, apart from their ancestral Pataudi Palace and Bandra house.

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan will be seen next in the Netflix film Jewel Thief. This film marks Saif's first release after a knife-attack on him in January.

During an attempted burglary, Saif was stabbed and was severely injured, suffering damage to his thoracic spine and other body parts. The actor was rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he was treated for five days before being discharged on January 21.