Saif Ali Khan And Rani Mukerji's <i>Hum Tum</i> To Re-Release In Theatres On This Date

The 2000s was a fun time for classic rom-coms in Bollywood. With films like Salaam Namaste, Ta Ra Rum Pum, and Hum Tum, Saif Ali Khan became an instant favourite with the young crowd.

To those ardent lovers of Bollywood rom-coms, Kunal Kohli's Hum Tum is all set to re-release in theatres on May 16, 2025. The film was originally released in theatres on May 28, 2004.

The plot of the film revolves around Karan Kapoor (Saif Ali Khan), a cartoonist and Rhea Prakash, a designer, who meet for the first time on a flight. As fate may have it, they keep meeting again and again at different phases of their lives. What's interesting to note is every time they meet, something or the other goes wrong for sure.

The story then unravels to show how life brings them finally together to experience a whirlwind romance.

Hum Tum was the perfect amalgamation of romance and humour, Saif and Rani were hailed for their performances. Saif Ali Khan had even won the National Award for Best Actor for Hum Tum. He was competing against Shah Rukh Khan who was nominated in the same category for Swades.

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan just had his OTT release Jewel Thief on Netflix. The film also had Jaideep Ahlawat, Kunal Kapoor, and Nikita Dutta in key roles. Rani Mukerji is currently busy shooting for Mardaani 3. Fans are excited to see Rani return as the fearless senior cop Shivani Shivaji Roy.