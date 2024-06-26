Sai Pallavi Gives Shout Out To Junaid Khan's Maharaj: 'Congratulations On Your First Film's Release'

Image was shared on X. (courtesy: indiarama)

Junaid Khan, who made his big Bollywood debut with the Netflix original Maharaj, got a loud shout from south star Sai Pallavi. For the unversed, the Maari 2 star will be appearing in a film with Junaid Khan produced by Aamir Khan Productions. Sharing the poster of Maharaj, Sai Pallavi wrote, "Junaid, Congratulations on your first film's release. Much love to Jaideep Ahlawat, Shalina Pandey, Sharvari." See what Sai Pallavi posted for Maharaj:

Meanwhile, in a conversation with ANI, reflecting on the success of Maharaj, Junaid expressed his gratitude for the film's reception. "I'm very grateful for the by and large positive response that Maharaj has received. So yeah, it's quite satisfying; I guess all's well that ends well," he said.

The actor also mentioned receiving feedback from his father, Aamir Khan. "He normally lets us do what we want to do unless we ask for something very specific; then he gives advice. But he liked the film. He saw the film a few months ago and he quite liked it," Junaid added.

In an NDTV review, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Maharaj 2 out of 5 stars. He wrote, “Maharaj is more intent on creating a dense sensory experience than on evoking distress and disgust at, and disdain for, the depredations that humanity is often subjected to in the name of organized religion. We do sense the ugliness and depravity inside the massive mansion that represents the eponymous character's clout, but what we actually see comes neatly wrapped and delivered through means that borders on the overly coy and cautious."