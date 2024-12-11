AR Rahman Replaced As Music Composer In Suriya's Next Film. Here's Why

Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman has been replaced in Suriya's upcoming action thriller, tentatively titled Suriya 45. The makers have roped in Aasa Kooda singer Sai Abhyankkar as the music director. The makers shared a poster of Sai as the new addition to the team on Instagram and wrote, “We're thrilled to welcome Sai Abhyankkar, a rising star in the music industry, to Suriya 45.” Son of popular singers Tippu and Harini, Sai Abhyankkar recently rose to prominence with his single Katchi Sera, which became the most-streamed Tamil song of 2024. Before Suriya 45, the young composer will make his debut as a music director in Raghava Lawrence's film, Benz.

The abrupt replacement of AR Rahman in Suriya 45 has sparked speculation and discussions among fans. Following his split with Saira Banu, there were some rumours that AR Rahman would be taking a break from composing, however, his son AR Ameen and daughter Khatija Rahman quickly denied the reports. AR Rahman was reportedly replaced mostly due to scheduling conflicts, stated Moneycontrol.

Last month, AR Rahman announced his divorce from his wife Saira Banu in a post on X (formerly Twitter). He wrote, “We had hoped to reach the grand thirty, but all things, it seems, carry an unseen end. Even the throne of God might tremble at the weight of broken hearts. Yet, in this shattering, we seek meaning, though the pieces may not find their place again. To our friends, thank you for your kindness and for respecting our privacy as we walk through this fragile chapter.”

“We had hoped to reach the grand thirty, but all things, it seems, carry an unseen end. Even the throne of God might tremble at the weight of broken hearts. Yet, in this shattering, we seek meaning, though the pieces may not find their place again. To our friends, thank you for… — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) November 19, 2024

The couple married in 1995 and are parents to three children: Khatija, Raheema and Ameen.

Meanwhile, Suriya 45 will be directed by RJ Balaji. The project is bankrolled by SR Prabhu and SR Prakash Babu of Dream Warrior Pictures.