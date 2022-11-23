Sagarika Ghatge Wished Husband Zaheer Khan On Anniversary Like This

Zaheer Khan with Sagarika Ghatge. (courtesy: sagarikaghatge)

Actor Sagarika Ghatge handpicked some precious pictures of herself with husband Zaheer Khan and she posted them on her Instagram profile on the occasion of their wedding anniversary on Wednesday. She accompanied the pictures along with a note that read: "To the best man I know, who I am lucky to call mine. Happy Anniversary Zak. Love you so so much." She added the hashtag #gratefuleveryday. Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan got married in a private ceremony in November 2017, following which the couple hosted a joint sangeet and a grand reception for their friends.

The comments section of Sagarika Ghatge's post was flooded with congratulatory wishes from her Instafam. Krystle D'Souza dropped heart eyed emojis. Maria Goretti commented: "Awww you guys, lotsa love and happy anniversary." Actor Gulshan Devaiah added: "Congratulations and best wishes on the anniversary." Ashish Chowdhry wrote: "Awwieee my absolute faves! Happiness always to you two diamonds! Happy Anniversary."

See Sagarika Ghatge's post here:

Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan frequently make appearances on each other's Instagram profiles and we simply love it when that happens. Take a look at some of the posts here:

"I think I finally got the selfie angle right," Zaheer Khan captioned this post.

Sagarika Ghatge is best known for her role in Shah Rukh Khan's 2007 film Chak De! India. She's also starred in movies such as Fox, Miley Naa Miley Hum, Rush and the National Award-winning film Irada. She was also a participant on the reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 6. She played the role of a cop in ALT Balaji's 2019 web show BOSS: Baap of Special Services.