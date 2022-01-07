Sacred Games Star Kubbra Sait Tests Positive For COVID-19

Kubbra Sait shared this image. (courtesy: kubbrasait)

Sacred Games star Kubbra Sait has tested positive for COVID-19. The actress wrote in her Instagram story: "Hey beautiful peeps, First and foremost mask up. Second of first, I've tested positive with mild/ asymptomatic COVID-19." She added in her statement: "If you were in contact with me, please run a home test... (so that we don't burden the already burdened testing system). I haven't still received the results from the lab it's been 36 hours), else better stay indoors and take a break. You may not even realise you're a carrier (at this stage)," she added.

The actress added in her statement, "I'm alright. Resting and watching TV. Stay calm state of mind, consume loads of fluids, watch little tv and phone. So in 5-7 days we can say #ByeOmicron."

Kubbra Sait has featured in TV and web series like Fourplay, TVF's Tripling 2, The Verdict - State vs Nanavati and Going Viral Pvt Ltd. She also starred in Salman Khan's Sultan and Ready but it was her role in Netflix's Sacred Games, which made her an overnight star.

The actress starred in Jawaani Jaaneman, starring Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and Alaya Furniturewalla. She also featured in Alankrita Shrivastava's Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, co-starring Konkona Sen Sharma and Bhumi Pednekar. The actress also starred in Foundation, which is based on Isaac Asimov's book.