Sara Ali Khan Is The Definition Of Adorable In This Throwback

Actress Sara Ali Khan is one of the most popular stars of her generation, thanks to her acting skills and vivacious personality both, on-screen and off-screen. In fact, she has amassed quite a fan following for herself on social media thanks to her funny and warm posts and videos on her life and work. And fans, who are always on the lookout for interesting photos of the actress, were in for a treat on Sunday when they were presented with a throwback photo of the star. This time, however, the photo was not shared by Sara Ali Khan but her aunt, designer Saba Ali Khan who posted the image on Instagram.

In the image, a baby Sara is seen making a cheeky face at the camera with a mischievous grin. Sharing the photo, Saba wrote, "When I said....Sara Smile ! Sara decided this was "better" ! Uff. Lol...I Love this brat. Loads!" This photo of little Sara in her pigtails was a huge hit with fans who thanked Saba for sharing such a treasured photo of the actress. One fan wrote, "You make our day with these amazing throwback photos," while another wrote, "Sara is the best poser."

Take a look at the photo here.

This is not the first time Sara's aunt has expressed her love for the actress on social media. Earlier, too, Saba had shared another image of Sara from her younger days. This time around Sara is seen with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan on her lap. Sara, who is a child herself in the photo, is seen in a salwar kameez, playing with her toddler brother. Sharing the image, Saba wrote, " L'il Momma. Sara and Ibrahim. Captured by me. Taking candid photographs is the best way to capture moments. We all look back and remember those days. Fun and carefree days."

Saba had also shared a lovely image of Sara Ali Khan and her mother Amrita Singh on Instagram. In the image, a young Amrita can be seen laughing with baby Sara on her lap. Take a look at the photo.

We also love this photo of a baby Sara that Saba posted a while ago. Sharing the image, Saba had written, " Wonder... Who's this ? (Too easy) Clicked by ME." Well, this surely was easy to guess given that Sara's charm has remained undiminished through the years.

Saba Ali Khan, a jewellery designer by profession, is the daughter of former Indian cricket captain Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and veteran actress Sharmila Tagore. Actors Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan are her siblings. Meanwhile, Sara is Saif's eldest child with former wife Amrita Singh. Sara made her Bollywood debut with the 2018 film Kedarnath opposite the late Sushant Singh Rajput. She has appeared in films such as Simmba, Love Aaj Kal, and Coolie No. 1.