Before He Tested Positive, S P Balasubrahmanyam Composed A Song On Coronavirus

Ironically, before he tested positive for coronavirus, singer S P Balasubrahmanyam composed music and sung a Tamil song to create awareness about the deadly pathogen with the lyrics brimming with confidence that mankind would eventually win over the pandemic. "I composed this number. Let us listen to this... it is not more musical, it is more lyrical," he had said months ago and his foreword to the song, written by renowned lyricist Vairamuthu.

Popularly known as SPB, he had in the three-minute plus video post urged his fans to pay attention to the depth and import of the words and act accordingly to help prevent the virus spread. The song that begins with "Corona, Corona," goes on to explain that though the virus was pretty small in size, smaller than an atom, it was deadly like an atom bomb and it infected people stealthily.

The rendition by S P Balasubrahmanyam, who died on Friday at a hospital in Chennai, days after testing negative for the virus, also attached importance to avoiding physical contact, following hygiene and other aspects aimed at avoiding the pathogen.

The 74-year old singer switched to a higher pitch while singing verses laced with confidence that human race would annihilate coronavirus and emerge victorious and the song ended on that note. SPB later tested positive for coronavirus, but even then he was confident he would recover.

