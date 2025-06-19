Ryan Reynolds Turns Narrator For Docu-Series <i>Underdogs</i>: "I Can Finally Watch A Project Of Ours With My Children"

Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds has turned narrator for docu-series Underdogs, an all-new historic experience, set to premiere on National Geographic.

Ryan Reynolds shared his excitement as he said, "Getting to work with National Geographic on Underdogs was a dream come true, mostly because I can finally watch a project of ours with my children. Technically, they saw Deadpool & Wolverine but I don't think they absorbed much while covering their eyes and ears and screaming for two hours."

He added, "We're so proud to elevate the unsung heroes of the natural world to the top of the entertainment food chain and can't wait for everyone to see."

Each episode of the five-part series showcases a different aspect of these underdogs' bizarre mating strategies, surprising superpowers, deception, dubious parenting skills, and gross-out behaviours.

Underdogs features a range of never-before-filmed scenes, including the first time a film crew has ever entered a special cave in New Zealand - a huge cavern that glows brighter than a bachelor pad under a black light thanks to the glowing butts of millions of mucus-coated grubs.

Underdogs will premiere on June 19, 2025, Thursday at 8 PM on National Geographic.

