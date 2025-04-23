Ryan Coogler Gets Emotional About The Box Office Success Of <i>Sinners</i>: "I Believe In The Theatrical Experience"

The American period horror film Sinners has been creating waves at the box office. It has opened up to a positive response and social media is abuzz with reactions pouring in from the audience.

Director Ryan Coogler has now taken to social media to express his deep gratitude to the audience, for buying tickets and going to the theatres to watch the film.

His social media post features a letter penned down by him.

It reads, "Eternal gratitude. My heart is bursting with it. I want to thank each and every one of you who bought a ticket to see Sinners. Who decided to drive to see the film in different formats. Who bought popcorn and a drink, booked a sitter and carpooled, and stood in the lobby afterwards and talked and made a friend. Who changed their work schedules. Who saw the film in groups. I want to thank you all who watched more than once, who recommended the film to others, both in person and on social media or your text message chains."

The director added, "I had the gift of the opportunity of making a film inspired by my family and my ancestry but it was always a film that we wanted to make for audiences, in theatres. We always had our minds on you, the audience, and felt a deep responsibility to entertain you, and move you in the way only cinema can."

The director's heartfelt letter further revealed, "I believe in cinema. I believe in the theatrical experience. I believe it is a necessary pillar of society. It's why I and so many of my colleagues have dedicated our lives to the craft. We don't get to do what we do if you don't show up. The global theatrical audience has allowed me to dream, find a career, and build a more sustainable life for myself and my family. And the only way that I know how to thank you for that, is by continuing to mine my personal human experience and my relationships for more stories to bring to you in cinematic language. To see your response to the film has invigorated me and many others who believe in this art form."

Sinners has Michael B Jordan and Hailee Steinfeld in key roles, and the film opened to a whopping $61 million globally. Jordan is seen in dual roles, he returns to his hometown only to be met with a lingering supernatural evil.

Sinners was released in theatres on April 18, 2025.

