Rupali Ganguly Shares Memories From Her First Show Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin

TV star Rupali Ganguly shared a throwback video from her first TV show Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin. The show first aired in 2000. She began the post with these words: "My journey in television began 22 years back. Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin aired on September 5th 2000. Walked from Worli to Andheri for the audition which I goofed up... after hearing the role, I then pleaded with this first time director with a maha attitude Rajan Shahi to please give me a second chance...After much pleading he gave in ... I doubt he had any hopes from me so after a disinterested look on his face for my first scene, to probably thinking I could have potential and giving me another scene to variate and then another and another...auditioned for about 9 scenes till he was convinced to cast me."

She added in her post: "He was an obsessed first time director and I was a clueless brat who didn't understand that acting is a serious business! For all the trouble I gave him - I was convinced he hated me till he invited me for his first bash as a producer...we lost touch and then my sabbatical happened and Rajanji kept going from strength to strength. Socha bhi nahi tha ki itni jaldi I will restart my TV ka safar... and that too with my first director."

Rupali Ganguly, who worked with Rajan Shahi in her first show and then in her comeback project Anupamaa, added, "Thank you Rajanji, for introducing me as an actor then and reintroducing me again after 20 years as your Anupamaa. He still remains an obsessed and a fantastic maker and I hope I have gone from being a brat to being responsible ....Aage bhi may our journey together be beautiful... Anupamaa is a blessing that has reconnected us , may we continue to put in our best for her for years to come."

She signed off the post with these words: "Happy World Television Day to all of us. Hoping to keep entertaining you through my favorite medium, television... For many, many, many, more years to come. Thank you for all the love you have given me for all my characters Anupamaa, Monisha, Simran, Sukanya, Anjali, Priya Gayatri, Roshni, Sujata Pinky... Sending love back at each and everyone of you."

Rupali Ganguly plays the titular role in the popular TV show Anupamaa, and its prequel titled Anupama - Namaste America. Rupali Ganguly, a popular name in the Hindi television industry, is best-known for starring in TV shows like Sanjivani, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Kkavyanjali, Aapki Antara, Adaalat, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii and Baa Bahoo Aur Baby, among many others.