Anupamaa Actress Rupali Ganguly Gifts Herself Swanky New Mercedes: 'Dream Come True'

Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly is on cloud nine today. Her dreams have turned into a reality as she bought a new Mercedes car. Rupali shared her happiness with her fans on Instagram and thanked her husband Ashwin K Verma, as well as the show's director Rajan Shahi for making her “dream come true.” Sharing a video of her family celebrating the moment, the actress wrote, “Gratitude. Jai Mata Di. Thank you, Ashwin for giving me the courage to dream. Rajan Shahi, thank you for giving me the chance to make my dreams turn into reality.” Rupali Ganguly also shared a special note for her son Rudransh Verma. She added: “And thank you, Rudransh Verma, for being my biggest blessing and dream come true!” Rupali Ganguly added the hashtags “dream come true,” “gratitude,” “good vibes” and “positive vibes” to her caption.

Reacting to her post, her Anupamaa co-star Alpana Buch commented, “Are waah (great).” Ashlesha Savant, who also stars in Anupamaa, wrote, “Congrats” with red heart icons.

Rupali Ganguly and her husband often paint Instagram red by sharing mushy posts with each other. The actress, earlier this month, posted a photo from what appears to be an event. She can be seen having a great time with her husband. “You and me,” she wrote in the caption along with a red heart icon.





On New Year's Day, Rupali Ganguly wished her fans by treating them to a family photo. She wrote, “Happy New Year. From me and mine to you and yours. Wishing you all a safe, happy and healthy 2023. Thu thu thu (amulet emojis).”





Rupali Ganguly has worked in TV series like Sanjivani: A Medical Boon, Baa Bahoo Aur Baby and Ek Packet Umeed. She rose to fame for her performance in cult comedy Sarabhai V/S Sarabhai.In 2020, she featured in the titular role in Anupamaa, which made her a household name. She is currently seen in the prequel of the series, titled Anupama: Namaste America.