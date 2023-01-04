Inside Rushad Rana And Ketaki Walawalker's Wedding. Pics Courtesy: Anupamaa Co-Star Rupali Ganguly

Rupali Ganguly shared this picture. (courtesy: rupaliganguly)

Rushad Rana got married to Ketaki Walawalker in an intimate Marathi wedding ceremony on Wednesday (January 4). His Anupamaa co-star Rupali Ganguly shared pictures from the wedding festivities on her Instagram handle to wish the newlyweds. In the images, Rupali hugs Rushad and Ketkai as they happily pose for the camera. Rushad looks handsome in an off-white traditional ensemble, while Ketaki looks beautiful in a saree. Rupali also looks pretty in a violet-red saree. Sharing the happy photos, the actress wrote, "Ho gayi shaaaadddiiiiii (Got married)," followed by heart emoticons.

Soon after Rupali Ganguly shared the post, Rushad Rana replied, "We loveee you." Check out the post below:

Meanwhile, the newlyweds Rushad Rana and Ketaki Walawalker are hosting a reception in Mumbai tonight for their industry friends. Rushad looks handsome in a black tux, while Ketkai looks gorgeous in a red ensemble with sequin detailing. The reception was attended by his Anupamaa co-stars Sudhanshu Pandey, Gaurav Khanna, Madalsa Sharma and Aneri Vajani.

Check out the pictures below:

Earlier today, Rupali Ganguly shared pictures from the pre-wedding festivities and wrote a sweet note. She wrote, "I love both so much. Mrs and Mr Walawalakar-Rana wish you both a lifetime of love and happiness."

Here have a look:

Here have a look at more pictures from Rushad and Ketaki's pre-wedding festivities below:

Rushad Rana is well known for his performances in popular shows such as Hip Hip Hurray, Kehta Hai Dil, Sasural Simar Ka and more. He has also acted in Bollywood movies such as Mohabbatein, Veer-Zaara, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and more.