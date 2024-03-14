RRR In Japan: Tickets Of A Show Sold Out In Less Than A Minute

A still from RRR. (courtesy: rrrmovie)

RRR continues to roar across the globe and how. The makers of the film shared an update on the film on the official handle of X (earlier known as Twitter). They revealed that it's been close to 1.5 years since the theatrical release of the film in Japan and that it is still running in theatres. They also shared that for March 18, the film tickets have been sold out in less than a minute. A post on X read, "The RRR screening in Japan with SS Rajamouli in attendance sells out in less than a minute." The makers re-posted the thread and they wrote, "It's been close to 1.5 years since the theatrical release in Japan. Since then, it's still running in theaters, and the show on March 18th sold out in less than a minute. Absolute RRRAMPAGE... #RRRinJapan #RRRMovie."

Check out the post by the makers of RRR here:

On March 12, the team ofRRR shared a post on X that read, "What an overwhelming response to the news of our director SS Rajamouli attending #RRRMovie show in Japan on March 18th! Bookings open tomorrow for this thrilling screening."

Meanwhile, RRR was a part of a tribute given to stunt coordinators at this year's Oscars. It briefly featured in the montage. The makers reacted to the big Oscar moment and they wrote, "And again, a sweet surprise for us... Glad that The Academy included RRR action sequences as part of their tribute to the world's greatest stunt sequences in cinema."

RRR dominated the global award season last year and how. It won Best Foreign Language Film and Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu at the Critics Choice Awards. Additionally, Naatu Naatu won the Best Song at the 80th Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles last year. It was also nominated for the Oscars and it won last year.

Ram Charan and Jr NTR played freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju in the period drama RRR, set in the British-occupied India of the 1920s. The cast also included Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn as well as British actors Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody and Olivia Morris.