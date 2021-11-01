RRR Glimpse: The Magic Of SS Rajamouli's Cinematic Universe Is Back

Ram Charan in RRR. (courtesy YouTube)

The makers of RRR shared a teaser of the film on Monday and one glimpse is not enough. The SS Rajamouli-directed film claims to "bring back the glory of Indian cinema" and so it does. The teaser begins with a gripping background score and an aerial shot of where the story is set. RRR, set in the 1920's is a "fictitious story based on two legendary freedom fighters - Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem." Two things that we just loved about the teaser were - the high-octane action sequences and the magic of the SS Rajamouli cinematic universe. Bonus - glimpses of the impressive star cast that RRR boasts of, which includes Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson.

Check out the RRR glimpse here:

Take a peek inside our RRR movie. Here is the RRR Glimpse," tweeted SS Rajamouli.

The multilingual project was scheduled to hit the screens on October 13 this year. However, the film's release date has now been shifted to January 7, 2022.

It is Rajamouli's first project after the 2017 blockbuster Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which was a massive success. The film will release across the globe in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam simultaneously. RRR was earlier slated to release on July 30, 2020. However, the film's shooting was halted due to the pandemic and the film's director SS Rajamouli had contracted the virus last year. The film's lead actors Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt too had tested positive for Covid-19.