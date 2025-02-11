Rozlyn Khan Claps Back At Ankita Lokhande On "Cheap" Remark: "A Woman Who Could Use Death Of Her Ex For Bigg Boss..."

Hours after Ankita Lokhande called out Rozlyn Khan's remark on Hina Khan's cancer journey "cheap", the actress clapped back at the Pavitra Rishta actress. Rozlyn referred to Sushant Singh Rajput in her post and attacked Ankita on the ground of "using ex's death in Bigg Boss."

Rozlyn Khan wrote on her Instagram stories, "A woman who could use death of her ex for bigg boss is preaching me for cheapness!! Not a big surprise... aa gayi sasti (cheap) publicity lene."

Re-sharing Ankita Lokhande's Instagram post, Rozlyn Khan wrote, "The best example of groupism continues here... Look who is talking...! Oh should I even react to such woman?? Talk to my feet...!"

Earlier, Ankita Lokhande shared a video clip of Rozlyn's interview where she slammed Hina Khan on her cancer claim. Ankita Lokhande wrote, "How could someone think so low my goodness.. That's so cheap !! Ur kind information madam this girl Hina is fighting the cancer with such bravery and I'm saying because I know that and Vikki met her few days back in the hospital where she was taking her chemotherapy where Rocky was with her and literally Vikki said this to me that he was in tears to see her!!

"Hina u r strong and our sherkhan. And not easy for u or anyone who's facing this !! God bless u girl This shall too pass @realhinakhan," wrote Ankita Lokhande.

In January, Rozlyn Khan attacked Hina Khan over her claim where she talked about Mastectomy and 15-hour surgery. During an interaction with Bollywood Bubble, Rozlyn Khan said, "In Stage 3, surgery first, chemotherapy and then it comes to radiation. These are the procedures. For the past two years, I have been eagerly learning about cancer and working on creating more and more awareness about cancer while dealing with many experienced oncologists in Mumbai.

"Henceforth, when I see Hina Khan saying 15 hours of surgery, I feel surprised. 15 hours of surgery of what?" Rozlyn Khan asked.

Rozlyn Khan is a Stage Four cancer survivor while Hina Khan is battling Stage Three breast cancer.

Hina Khan hasn't responded to Rozlyn's accusations till date.