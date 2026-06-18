Role Model Announces 'Chuck On Tour,’ Includes Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

Platinum-certified singer-songwriter Role Model has announced his 2026–2027 global tour, in support of his upcoming album Chuck Timely & The Hourglass. Billed as “Chuck on Tour,” the tour will kick off on September 9 and wrap on October 18. Samia will open for the North American run, while Keni Titus will join for the 2027 UK and EU leg.

The tour will also include a stop at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre on Wednesday, September 30 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for the concert will go on sale from Friday, June 26, via Ticketmaster. Presales for Mastercard and American Airlines members start at 10 AM on Tuesday, June 23, followed by Spotify Reserved on Tuesday, June 23 at 12 PM local time. An artist presale (registration is open at Role Model's website) starts at 10 AM on June 24.

Where Will He Perform?

Promoted by Live Nation, the North American leg will begin at Hayden Homes Amphitheater in Bend, OR, before hitting cities like Seattle, Vancouver, Morrison, Chicago, Minneapolis, Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, New York, Pittsburgh, Atlanta, Nashville, Houston, Boston, Atlanta, Austin, Phoenix, San Diego, and several more.

Along the way, he'll hit major venues such as Red Rocks Amphitheater in Colorado, the Salt Shed in Chicago, Radio City Music Hall in New York, and the Greek Theater in Los Angeles. The run concludes on October 18 at The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley.

Following the North American run, Role Model will bring the tour overseas in 2027 with headline dates across Europe, including stops in Berlin, Amsterdam, Brussels, Paris, Dublin, and London.

What We Know About Role Model?

Born Tucker Pillsbury, Role Model first made waves with his first album “Rx” in 2022. The confessional and genre-blurring pop record introduced him as a bold new voice in alternative music.

But his breakthrough came in 2024 with sophomore album “Kansas Anymore.” That album earned him a performance on “Saturday Night Live (SNL)” in 2025, where he performed his hit single “Sally, When the Wine Runs Out.” The song racked up more than 250 million streams on Spotify.

Most recently, Role Model announced his highly anticipated new album, Chuck Timely & The Hourglass. It is scheduled to arrive on August 7.

In addition to his musical accomplishments, Role Model is stepping into the world of acting with his debut role in Good Sex. The upcoming Netflix film, directed by Lena Dunham, also stars Natalie Portman and Mark Ruffalo.