Rohit Roy's COVID-19 Post About Rajinikanth Angers The Internet: 'It's In Bad Taste'

Rohit Roy shared the post earlier this week (Courtesy rohitroy500)

"Not at all funny," said several comments on actor Rohit Roy's post, featuring a joke about Rajinikanth with a casual reference to COVID-19 and the pandemic. Earlier this week, Rohit Roy shared a post on Instagram, which he later justified as a "typical Rajini" joke, which said the 69-year-old megastar "tested positive for corona. Corona is now under quarantine." The purpose of Rohit's post was to encourage people to "beat the s**t out of the corona" but it didn't go down too well with his Instafam. Netizens are angry with Rohit Roy for joking about pandemic, particularly fpr dragging Rajinikanth into it. "Shame on you," said a comment while another angry netizen wrote: "This is a very, very, very bad joke." Comments such as "Not at all appreciated", "The first line of the photo had me jumped", "This is not even close to being funny", "This is so much insensitiveness in the name of a joke" flooded his post. One user summed up the feeling on Instagram and wrote: "If it's a joke, then in bad taste."

Screenshot of comments on Rohit Roy's post

Reacting to the barrage of comments, Rohit Roy justified his post with a comment: "Guys chill... don't be so morose! A joke is a joke and sorry, I don't think it's in bad taste. It's a typical Rajni sir joke and my intention was to make you guys smile. Look at the intention before you start commenting. At least, I didn't crack a joke to hurt you all like you all are posting messages deliberately to hurt me."

Screenshot of Rohit Roy's comment on his post

India witnessed a sharp spike in coronavirus cases recently with the total number of positive cases at over 2,36,650 as of Saturday morning. The country is currently in "unlock" mode, which is a phase-wise withdrawal of the coronavirus lockdown that was imposed in March.

Rohit Roy, star of several TV shows, has also worked in films such a Paltan, Kaabil, Fashion and Kaante. He was last seen in the TV show Sanjivani.