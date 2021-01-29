Rohit Roy Mourns Late Father-In-Law Arvind Joshi: 'Another Legend Passes'

Rohit Roy lost his father-in-law Arvind Joshi (courtesy rohitboseroy)

Television star Rohit Roy mourned his father-in-law, Gujarati theatre veteran Arvind Joshi, in a heart-wrenching post on Friday. Arvind Joshi, who was the father of actor Sharman Joshi, died due to age-related complications at the age of 84. Rohit Roy is married to Arvind Joshi's daughter Manasi Joshi, who is also an actor. In his send-off note to his father-in-law, Rohit Roy wrote described the late veteran as a "legend": "Another legend passes. I lost my father-in-law and Gujarati theatre lost its last legend. He strode the floorboards of practically every major theatre in India with charm, finesse and the confidence only seen in royalty. Small wonder then that he was regarded as a Monarch of Gujarati theatre."

Rohit Roy, lost his father over three decades ago, added: "But more than anything, the world lost a nice guy... Rest in peace, Arvind Bhai. I'm sure you'll bump into my Dad up there and when you do, give him a huge hug for me and have a drink! Cheers!"

On his father's death anniversary a few years ago, Rohit Roy remembered him in an emotional post and wrote: "32 years... still love you just as much if not more... but don't miss you coz you are with me always! Nothing can replace a parent in one's life." Rohit Roy's brother Ronit Roy, also an actor, commented: "You have me and I have you."

Arvind Joshi, who was a prominent face of Gujarati theatre, also featured in Gujarati films such as Gher Gher Matina Chula and Garvo Garasiyo, Apart from Gujarati theatre and cinema, Arvind Joshi also featured in Hindi films such as Love Marriage, Naam and Sholay.

Arvind Joshi died at Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital in the early hours of Friday after spending over a week in the ICU. The late actor's last rites took place on Friday afternoon in the presence of family members at Mumbai's Vile Parle Crematorium.