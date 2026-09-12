'TV Actors Lack Syle And Class': Rohit Roy Calls TV A 'Dustbin Medium'

Rohit Roy has been quite vocal about his views on the television industry and the kind of work actors take up on the small screen. The actor recently described television as a “dustbin medium”. He said that film stars have a certain level of "style and class" that TV actors lack.

During his appearance on the Kindle Cast YouTube channel, Rohit was asked about this perceived caste system in the entertainment industry, where television actors are often considered to be a level below their film counterparts despite the medium's massive reach and popularity.

The actor said, You see any public appearance of a film actor, you see the carriage with which he or she comes out, especially if they are a star. Of course, everyone puts on a front. We have to put on a front. But their front is graceful, dignified, stylish, cool… There is a certain amount of style and class. You see another gathering with lots of TV actors. Look at the way they behave, you will get your answer yourself."

Having built his career in television, Rohit said he has always been mindful of how he conducts himself in public. "You have to conduct yourself with a certain amount of grace and dignity. You can't do hoo-haa and make stupid comments because you know the paparazzi is there," he added.

Rohit also compared the way television and film personalities approach fashion. “Look at the kind of clothing. It's not like film stars don't wear revealing clothes but there is a certain style to it. I don't know the name of this particular lady who is rampant all over social media but she hardly wears anything. So why are you… You are going to treat them badly," he said.

The actor further noted that while such appearances on social media may attract attention and generate buzz, they do not necessarily command respect. “They are never going to respect you because what are you doing? You are not really doing anything. So I think this is one of the reasons. There are several other reasons also. I feel very few actors on television really know how to speak well to their audiences. Even their make-believe looks make-believe," he added.

When asked whether this mindset reflected an “internalising hierarchy” between television and cinema, Rohit Roy made his stance clear. “Cinema is cinema. It is for posterity. Television is a dustbin medium," he said.

Rohit Roy made his acting debut on television with the iconic 1995 Doordarshan series Swabhimaan. The actor later appeared in many television shows, including Kkusum, Bhabhi, and Des Mein Nikla Hoga Chand, among others. He has also appeared in films like Kaabil, Fashion, and Shootout at Lokhandwala.

Also Read: Mahima Makwana On How TV Actors Still Face Preconceived Notions In Bollywood