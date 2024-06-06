To Neha Kakkar, A Mushy Birthday Wish From Husband Rohanpreet Singh: 'My Baby Just Turned 16'

Image instagrammed by Rohanpreet Singh. (courtesy: RohanpreetSingh)

First, let us take a moment and wish Neha Kakkar, a very happy birthday. The playback singer turns 36 today. Fans and industry colleagues have flooded the social media with special posts for Neha. But the award for best birthday wish goes to Neha's husband, singer Rohanpreet Singh. On Thursday, Rohan dropped some pictures of himself with Neha on Instagram. In the first pic, Rohan and Neha are sharing a warm hug. It was clicked during the “birthday bash episode” of Superstar Singer 3. Neha is a judge on the show. Rohan has also blessed us with glimpses of Neha's intimate midnight birthday celebration. In the mushy click, Rohan can be seen planting a kiss on Neha's forehead. The next click shows the couple happily posing for the camera. Sharing the pictures, Rohan wrote, “My baby just turned 16 (Winking face emoticon). Happiest Birthday to the most beautiful human on earth. I love you the most my Kido!” Replying to the post, Neha said, “ Hahaha.. Yes, Sweet 16. Love you jhalle!!”

Take a look at Rohanpreet Singh's birthday wish for Neha Kakkar here:

Just a day ahead of Neha Kakkar's big day, the makers of Superstar Singer 3 invited Rohanpreet Singh for a “birthday bash episode”. Now, Neha has dropped a series of pictures. In addition, the singer also said that she loved her look for the “birthday bash episode”. The first slide shows Neha with a big slice of chocolate cake in her hand.

It turns out that Neha Kakkar's entire family showed up to surprise her on the sets of the reality show. In one of the pictures, we can see Neha posing for a family photo with parents Niti Kakkar-Rishikesh Kakkar, siblings Sonu Kakkar-Tony Kakkar, and husband Rohanpreet Singh. Along with the post, Neha wrote, “I loved my Birthday Bash Episode's look and so happy that I myself styled the whole look and it turned out so well and 1 day to go for my actual birthdayyyy... June 6th I'm Excited!!!!!”

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh got married in a lavish ceremony in New Delhi, on October 24, 2020.