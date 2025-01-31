<i>Rockstar, Tumbbad, Padmaavat</i>... Bollywood Re-Releases Are Getting Tiring

Padmaavat, the controversial yet massively successful Bollywood epic, will be re-released in theatres later this week. The film, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, grossed Rs 585 crore worldwide upon its initial release in 2018, with Rs 400 crore from the Indian market alone.

A still from Padmavat.

Despite the tumultuous protests and drama surrounding its release, Padmaavat found its place in cinematic history. Now, with its re-release, it brings the question to the forefront: Is Bollywood overdoing the trend of re-releasing films or does it serve a greater purpose in today's rapidly evolving film industry?

Are we watching the same movie again?

The practice of re-releasing old films in theatres is not a new concept. Traditionally, cinema re-releases were reserved for timeless classics - films that had long cemented their place in the hearts of audiences. However, over the last few years, Bollywood has seen a growing number of films from the 2000s and even the 2010s making their way back to theatres. The most recent examples include Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Rockstar, Tumbbad, Veer-Zaara, Titanic 3D and Laila Majnu among others.

A still from Rockstar.

The trend has extended to include not just cult classics but also relatively recent hits, capitalising on nostalgia, as well as an attempt to drive box-office revenue during a dry spell of new releases.

For example, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani earned Rs 25 crore during its re-release, despite the film being readily available on streaming platforms. Padmaavat, too, is expected to draw large crowds, as it is not just a fan favourite, but also one of the highest-grossing films in Bollywood's history.

A still from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

The state of cinema today - Why is this happening?

The rise of re-releases comes at a time when the Bollywood film industry is grappling with a changing landscape. The pandemic, which accelerated the growth of streaming platforms, has drastically altered how audiences consume films. With more and more people opting for the comfort of home-viewing through platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar, cinemas have seen a significant drop in footfall.

A still from Laila Majnu.

As a result, producers and exhibitors are looking for ways to get audiences back into theatres. In this context, re-releases seem like a safe bet. They come with an established fanbase, already generate buzz and require minimal investment compared to new productions. The trend also provides a sense of nostalgia, and for many, it's an opportunity to relive some of the most beloved Bollywood films on the big screen.

Re-releases - A blessing or a band-aid?

There is a certain appeal to the re-release trend, especially for fans who missed the chance to see these films in theatres for the first time or for those who simply want to experience the magic once again.

Fans of the re-released films might revel in the opportunity to revisit these films on a larger-than-life canvas, with enhanced visuals and sound.

Stills from films.

However, not everyone is on board. Critics argue that the over-reliance on re-releases signals a lack of creativity and innovation in the industry.

Director Sanjay Gupta, for instance, has called the trend an indication of "desperate times," pointing out that theatres are struggling to sustain the audience with fresh content. The real issue, they argue, is not whether re-releases are good or bad, but whether the industry is becoming complacent, recycling old content rather than investing in new, original stories.

As Devang Sampat, Managing Director of Cinepolis India, rightly pointed out, re-releases should be done with care. There needs to be a balance, as audiences may lose interest if this becomes a gimmick or oversaturation of the same old hits.

A film like Tumbbad, for instance, garnered great success upon its re-release due to its unique narrative and cult status, but not all films are as lucky. Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai and Satya barely made an impact upon their re-release, which raises the question: How much of this trend is sustainable?

A still from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai.

How are re-released films performing?

While some films are clearly hitting home runs, others have not performed as well.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani made Rs 25 crore (gross collection) in its re-release, becoming the third-highest-grossing re-release in India. The film ranks behind Tumbbad at Rs 38 crore and Ghilli at Rs 26.5 crore.

A still from Tumbbad.

Other notable films in the top rankings include Titanic with Rs 18 crore, Sholay at Rs 13 crore and Laila Majnu and Rockstar, both earning Rs 11.5 crore. Avatar rounds out the list with Rs 10 crore.

A still from Sholay.

On the other hand, films like Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai struggled to make a dent in their re-release, grossing a mere Rs 50 lakh over three days. Other films, such as Satya, Veer-Zaara, Kal Ho Na Ho, Karan Arjun, Taal, Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein and Jab We Met have had modest success, but the numbers are far from what new releases can achieve in their prime.

Is this trend here to stay?

While re-releases may give a temporary boost to cinema attendance, the question remains: Can this trend last? The key lies in how the industry approaches it. If re-releases are thoughtfully curated -targeting films that hold cultural or nostalgic significance - they can succeed.

On the other hand, if every film gets the re-release treatment without careful thought, the audience may quickly grow weary of the repetitive nature of the trend. Additionally, as the industry embraces digital-first releases and OTT platforms gain further traction, the challenge remains for Bollywood to find its footing in an increasingly competitive entertainment ecosystem.

Still from Jab We Met.

New, compelling stories will ultimately need to be at the forefront of the industry's future, with re-releases being a supplementary but not primary revenue stream.

Ultimately, re-releases are not inherently a problem but they should be seen as a supplement to - not a replacement for - fresh, innovative filmmaking.