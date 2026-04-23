Amid Rumours Of Spat With Parth Samthaan, Co-Star Rishita Kothari Says She Was Told, "It's A Man's World"

Amidst reports of an ugly spat between actor Parth Samthaan and Rishita Kothari on the sets of Seher Hone Ko Hai, the actress has shared a heartfelt note on her social media account.

The post comes after sections of social media users, reportedly fans of Parth, began trolling the actress and even called for her replacement on the show.

Taking to her social media account, Rishita posted a long note reflecting on silence, judgment, and emotional disturbance, and also the impact of online negativity.

In the note, she wrote, “I've always been a quiet person… but silence doesn't mean I don't feel. It doesn't mean I don't get hurt. And it definitely doesn't mean I deserve to be misunderstood.”

She added, “I feel truly fortunate that this industry gave me a chance to live my dream and showcase my talent. I'm deeply grateful for the love the audience has given me, it means everything to me. I'm here because of that love. But somewhere along the way, that love also brought judgment and hate that I still don't understand… not just towards me, but even towards my friends and family. And that is what breaks me the most.”

She added, “For the longest time, I kept everything buried within me. I convinced myself this is just how it is… that maybe being new means accepting everything silently. I was told, ‘it's a man's world, you have to bear it.' But slowly, that silence started to weigh on me… it began to hurt deeper than I expected. There were moments it made me feel helpless, unheard, and so alone… like no matter what I say or don't say, it will still be questioned.”

“Why is being quiet seen as arrogance? Why is not reacting seen as guilt? Why does love come with so much hate?”

Rishita added, “I'm just here to act, to perform, to grow, and to spread love and kindness—for the people who truly stand by me.

I only hope this chaos of hate finds some light… and that truth, eventually, speaks for itself.”

She further wrote, “God is with me Maybe my silence said too much. Har Har Mahadev.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Parth Samthaan decided to step away from social media for some time, after facing alleged personal attacks targeting him and his family.

In his note on social media, Parth had stated that while he has always maintained a positive approach and outlook, certain recent incidents involving ‘bot accounts' posting ‘rubbish' about his personal life have left him hurt and angry.

Without naming anybody, Parth hinted that he is probably aware of who could be behind the trolling but stated that he shall choose not to escalate the matter publicly.

“I have always been a peaceful and positive guy, focusing on the good but recently, I have noticed someone buying bot accounts and have been commenting rubbish on my family, me and my personal life through those fake accounts, shocking, extremely hurtful I am fumed with anger,” wrote Parth.

“M guessing I know the person behind all this but it's pointless to take names … due to which…To be continued… #DETOX.”

He further announcing his social media break, stated, “I have decided to take a break from social media for sometime can't drain more energy on complaining to cyber crime dept ..rather ..focus on my life and my role as Mahid. Love PS.”

–IANS

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