Rishi Kapoor's Birthday Celebration Pic With Family Is Simply Adorable

Rishi Kapoor opted for a low-key birthday celebration with his family

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: September 04, 2018 21:43 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Rishi Kapoor's Birthday Celebration Pic With Family Is Simply Adorable

Rishi Kapoor with Neetu Kapoor and Rima Jain. (Image courtesy: neetu54)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Rishi Kapoor turned 66 today
  2. Rishi Kapoor celebrated his birthday with Neetu Kapoor and Rima Jain
  3. Rishi Kapoor will next be seen in Rajma Chawal

Rishi Kapoor, who turned 66 today, chose to celebrate his birthday with family in Mumbai. We got a glimpse of Rishi Kapoor's 66th birthday celebration through his wife Neetu Kapoor's Instagram post. On Tuesday evening, Neetu Kapoor shared a picture on her Instagram profile, which features Rishi Kapoor along with his sister Rima Jain. In the picture, the trio can be seen smiling for the camera as Rishi Kapoor cuts his birthday cake. Neetu Kapoor captioned the post: "Birthday lunch with Rima Jain" and accompanied the post with a heart emoticon. Needless to say, Neetu's post received lots of love from Rishi Kapoor's fans on Instagram. Several comments such as "Happy birthday prince of Bollywood" and "birthday boy looks so cute," were frequently seen in the comments section.

Take a look at Neetu Kapoor's post here:

 

 

Birthday lunch with @rimosky

A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54) on

 

Earlier, on Tuesday, Neetu Kapoor shared a million-dollar throwback picture to wish her husband on his special day, in which he can be seen dancing with his mother Krishna Raj Kapoor. Neetu wrote: "His love and devotion for his mother and God is unimaginable. He will have his mother and God's blessings always. Happy birthday."

Check out the post here:

 

Rishi Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, shared a special picture collage. Riddhima, who chanced upon an old picture of herself with her father, shared it on her Instagram profile and wrote: "Happy birthday papa. Throwback time."

 

 

Happiest bday to my Papa #loveyouendlessly

A post shared by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial) on

 

Rishi Kapoor's son-in-law Bharat Sahni shared an adorable picture of Mr Kapoor and wrote:"Happy, happy birthday, papa. May you never look back and just keep on walking! Lots of love."

 

This is what we are talking about:

 

 

Rishi Kapoor's colleagues including Rakesh Roshan, Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit, showered their love and wrote heartwarming messages for the veteran actor on social media. Other Bollywood celebrities such as Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh also wished the actor on Twitter.

 

 

 

 

On the work front, Rishi Kapoor was last seen in the courtroom drama Mulk. He will next be seen in Leena Yadav's Rajma Chawal, co-starring Anirudh Tanwar and Amyra Dastur.

 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Air IndiaTejas FighterBridge CollapsesTamil NewsJustice Dipak MisraNews in BanglaNirmala SitharamanLive TVCricket ScheduleTrain StatusPNR StatusJio Phone 2Mi MobilesPrice ComparisonDominos OffersFlipkart offersZomato OffersMi New PhonesBezel Less PhonesMushroom TeaHot DealsMahindra Marazzo

................................ Advertisement ................................