Rishi Kapoor's Birthday Celebration Pic With Family Is Simply Adorable

Rishi Kapoor, who turned 66 today, chose to celebrate his birthday with family in Mumbai. We got a glimpse of Rishi Kapoor's 66th birthday celebration through his wife Neetu Kapoor's Instagram post. On Tuesday evening, Neetu Kapoor shared a picture on her Instagram profile, which features Rishi Kapoor along with his sister Rima Jain. In the picture, the trio can be seen smiling for the camera as Rishi Kapoor cuts his birthday cake. Neetu Kapoor captioned the post: "Birthday lunch with Rima Jain" and accompanied the post with a heart emoticon. Needless to say, Neetu's post received lots of love from Rishi Kapoor's fans on Instagram. Several comments such as "Happy birthday prince of Bollywood" and "birthday boy looks so cute," were frequently seen in the comments section.

Earlier, on Tuesday, Neetu Kapoor shared a million-dollar throwback picture to wish her husband on his special day, in which he can be seen dancing with his mother Krishna Raj Kapoor. Neetu wrote: "His love and devotion for his mother and God is unimaginable. He will have his mother and God's blessings always. Happy birthday."

Rishi Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, shared a special picture collage. Riddhima, who chanced upon an old picture of herself with her father, shared it on her Instagram profile and wrote: "Happy birthday papa. Throwback time."

Rishi Kapoor's son-in-law Bharat Sahni shared an adorable picture of Mr Kapoor and wrote:"Happy, happy birthday, papa. May you never look back and just keep on walking! Lots of love."

Rishi Kapoor's colleagues including Rakesh Roshan, Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit, showered their love and wrote heartwarming messages for the veteran actor on social media. Other Bollywood celebrities such as Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh also wished the actor on Twitter.

Happy Birthday @chintskap!

May you have a wonderful day and a great year ahead — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) September 4, 2018

As a kid I watched 'Mera Naam Joker', as a teenager ... 'Chandni', and today we still get to enjoy gems like '102 Not Out'. The last is just one of your many, many centuries on the silver screen. Happy Birthday to you, #RishiKapoor Ji! A truly versatile actor. @chintskappic.twitter.com/lgPLBsLQPE — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 4, 2018

Happy Birthday James! @chintskap , Both your performances this year have been amazing, & I can't wait to see you in your next avatar! Here's wishing you many more years of love, luck and happiness! — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) September 4, 2018

On the work front, Rishi Kapoor was last seen in the courtroom drama Mulk. He will next be seen in Leena Yadav's Rajma Chawal, co-starring Anirudh Tanwar and Amyra Dastur.