Rishab Shetty's War Sequence In <i>Kantara: Chapter 1</i> Features Over 500 Skilled Fighters

The highly anticipated Kantara: Chapter 1 by Hombale Films is gearing up to be a massive movie. When Kantara released in 2022, it became the biggest hit, setting records and setting a benchmark. Kantara: Chapter 1 is set to be even bigger and take this legacy to the next level.

The first poster, featuring Rishab Shetty is already out, and his completely transformed look has already created a buzz. For this installment, the makers are set to introduce a massive war sequence, for which they have hired over 500 skilled fighters. These action choreography specialists will create a war sequence that will take the movie to another level.

"Hombale Films is going all out for Kantara: Chapter 1, bringing together over 500 skilled fighters to create a war sequence like never before. With experts in action choreography leading the way, this promises to be a cinematic spectacle of epic proportions," a source close to the development revealed.

Set in the Kadamba period in Karnataka, Kantara: Chapter 1 will explore a significant era in Indian history. The Kadambas were influential rulers who shaped the architecture and culture of the region, marking a golden period in Indian history.

Kantara: Chapter 1 is set to release on October 2, 2025.

