Ridhima Pandit On Shubman Gill Dating Rumours: 'He Is Very Very Cute But Unfortunately...'

Image Instagrammed by Riddhima Pandit. (courtesy: RiddhimaPandit)

Television actor Ridhima Pandit addressed the rumours of her getting married to cricketer Shubman Gill in December in a recent interview with Filmygyan. The actor one more time claimed that there's no truth in this rumour and there's nothing that is happening. When asked if she is dating Shubman, the actor said, "No (about dating Shubman)! Firstly, I don't even know him. I think he's an amazing sports person, but main unhe jaanti nahi (I don't know him). Jab main kabhi unhe milungi, I am pretty sure hum log hasenge iss baare mei (If I ever meet him, we will laugh about this). I think he is very, very cute, but unfortunately, there's nothing that is happening."

This is not the first time that the actor addressed such rumours. In an interaction with ETimes, the actress said, "It is some people's imagination, I guess! Somebody creates a story and then it goes viral on social media. I don't even know Shubman Gill personally. This is ridiculous. I started receiving congratulatory messages since morning, and I was tired of denying this gossip. I finally decided to post it on my social media handle."

Speaking about her current relationship status, the actress said, "I am single and ready to mingle, but because of these rumours, probable suitors now won't come forward I think. I do want to get married and settle down."

Ridhima Pandit is known for TV show Bahu Humari Rajni Kant. She has participated in TV reality shows like Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 and Bigg Boss OTT. She has also featured in shows like Hum - I'm Because of Us and Haiwaan : The Monster, to name a few.