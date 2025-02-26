Riddhima Kapoor Sahni On Daughter Samara's Viral Video Of "Pushing" Neetu Kapoor: "The Poor Child Was Only Trying To Pose"

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, daughter of Neetu Kapoor and late actor Rishi Kapoor, finally opened up about the viral video where her daughter Samara seemingly pushed her nani (grandmother) Neetu Kapoor. The video went crazy viral on February 21 when Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Samara posed on the red carpet at Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani's Hindu wedding.

Based on Samara's apparent grumpy face and her hand gestures, the Internet made a conjecture of a rift between Neetu Kapoor and her granddaughter Samara.

Dismissing the Internet's verdict, Riddhima Kapoor told Hindustan Times that her child was trying to "pose" only. "The whole thing got blown out of proportion. The poor child was only trying to pose. She wasn't upset. She was very excited, so much so that in the car she kept saying that, 'Oh my God, I'm sure there are gonna be photographers and I'm gonna pose like this and that'.

"And because the paparazzi were asking us to come together, she just wanted to pose on her own. She didn't push her nani," Riddhima Kapoor added.

ICYMI, this is the video we are talking about:

Riddhima Kapoor also shared that Samara also didn't realize the gravity of online chatter, prompted by her gestures. "She was like 'when did I push her? I was trying to pose myself. I was just trying to extend my arm and get comfortable. I was posing. I never pushed anyone'," Riddhima added.

Riddhima Kapoor said Samara is becoming increasingly aware of the paparazzi culture. Sharing her thoughts on a past incident when Samara faced backlash for her goofy behaviour at the airport, Riddhima said, "Samara had pointed out to me that the last time she was being goofy then also they had a problem and now when she's not doing anything they again have a problem!"

"Kids these days are more aware about all these things. There's so much exposure. However, my mother and I chat with her (Samara) every single day about it - the pros, cons, good, bad, ugly, so that it doesn't affect her," Riddhima shared.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has been married to Bharat Sahni since 2006. They welcomed daughter Samara in 2011. Riddhima Sahni rose to fame after she appeared in the third installment of the Netflix reality show Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives.