Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Expresses Concern Over Daughter Samara's Social Media Presence: "It Worries Me"

Entrepreneur and Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, in a frecent interview expressed her concerns with regards to her daughter Samara's presence on social media. Talking about the subject Riddhima said, "At times it worries me, because she is (active) a lot on social media, she posts pictures and videos of hers almost every day,” Riddhima said in an interview with UK-based radio jockey Anushka Arora.

“I told her that if she wants to be on Instagram, she needs to go private. But that's a challenge. I didn't want her to be on social media because of all the trolling and she is your typical 13-year-old. She tends to read comments and obviously it plays in the back of your mind when people write not-so-nice things about her. I told her she needs to go private or get off social media. But she says if she goes private, she won't get followers!”

“I try very hard to discipline her, but my husband spoils her! I do everything in my stride to get some discipline. At least I try. It is a different generation though,” she added.

Last year, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni wrote a sweet note for her daughter Samara Sahni, who turned 12. On Instagram, Riddhima dropped a video to wish her daughter. The video features childhood memories, family outings to pictures of the mother-daughter duo. Sharing the video, she wrote, "Happy birthday my darling Sam! As you clock into a new age, I hope all your wishes & dreams come true & you experience all the love & happiness you deserve because you are the most amazing daughter! I am so proud of you & the person you are becoming! Love you to the square of infinity my babygirl."

Riddhima met Bharat while studying in London. They got married in 2006, after four years of being together.